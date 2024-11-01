Gov't employees get travel perks with AirAsia deals

Government employees are set to benefit from new holiday travel deals through a partnership between AirAsia MOVE, Visa, and Landbank, offering exclusive discounts on flights and hotels.

Under the partnership, Landbank Visa debit cardholders can access exclusive benefits when booking AirAsia and non-AirAsia flights, as well as hotel accommodations, through the AirAsia MOVE app.

“The season of giving brings so much joy and happiness to all. With all these affordable deals, we can share the gift of travel and precious memories with Filipinos. I’d also like to underscore that this partnership hopes to bring some reward and joy to our hardworking government employees,” Weng Rivera, Head of Travel at AirAsia MOVE Philippines, said on Friday.

The promotion offers a P500 discount for AirAsia flights with a minimum spend of P5,000 when booked through AirAsia MOVE using a Landbank Visa debit Card.

Travelers will also receive a complimentary Santan meal on board and an additional 500 AirAsia points. The discount is automatically applied at checkout without a promo code when the Landbank Visa Debit Card is used.

Landbank Visa Debit cardholders can also receive a P500 discount on flights with other airlines through the AirAsia MOVE app by using the promo code LBPVISA.

Additionally, hotel bookings made on the app with a minimum spend of P2,000 qualify for a P200 discount using the same promo code.

These exclusive deals for Landbank Debit Cardholders are available every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until 31 December, with a travel period from 11 October to 31 August 2025.