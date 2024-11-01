Globetrotters strut stuff in Game 4

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will add extra spice and entertainment in Game 4 of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) finals between TNT and Barangay Ginebra on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

As a teaser for their Southeast Asian tour, the Globetrotters will perform at halftime showcasing their slick moves and high-flying acts during the ceasefire of the action-packed best-of-seven championship series.

“We are excited about our partnership with LK Entertainment, in that it allows for our strategic expansion, and commitment, to the many audiences that make up the Asia continent,” Keith Dawkins, president of Harlem Globetrotters and Herschend Entertainment Studios, said.

“We believe that this is not only a tremendous opportunity for our live tour business but for the growth of other facets of the Globetrotters businesses including content, sponsorship and consumer products.”

The Philippines is one of the Globetrotters’ tour stops from 12 to 24 November. They will also perform in Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.

Meanwhile, the PBA will hand the Best Player of the Conference and Best Import awards before the 7:30 p.m. Game 4 tipoff.

San Miguel Beer’s June Mar Fajardo is fancied to bag his 11th BPC after a stellar performance in the tournament.

The Beermen center is the runaway leader in the statistical points race and is expected to garner top votes from the media and players to claim the highest individual honor in the tournament.

However, his teammate CJ Perez, Kings’ Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson and NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino are all capable of pulling off a surprise.

Tropang Giga’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is the favorite to win his second straight Best Import Award.

Hollis-Jefferson won the honor last year when he helped TNT dethrone Ginebra in six games.

Challenging Hollis-Jefferson for the award is three-time winner Kings resident import Justin Brownlee, Rain or Shine’s Aaron Fuller and San Miguel’s EJ Anosike.