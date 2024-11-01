German law easing legal gender change comes into force

BERLIN (AFP) — Germans will be able to change their legal gender more easily from Friday thanks to a new law hailed as a “historic” step for the LGBTQ community.

Under the Gender Self-Determination Act, anyone will be able to change their name or legal gender by making a simple application to their local registry office.

The legislation replaces a law known as the Transsexuals Act dating back to the early 1980s, under which Germans who wanted to change their legal gender had to submit two psychological reports and wait for a court decision.

Some 15,000 people had already submitted applications to change their gender in advance of the law coming into force, according to Der Spiegel magazine.

Families Minister Lisa Paus said it was “a very special day for all transgender, intersex and non-binary people.”

“From today, their right to gender self-determination will be significantly strengthened,” she said.

Under the new law, people who want to change their legal gender can make an application without having to give a reason or provide any medical information.

In the case of children under 14, parents will be able to submit the application. Minors over 14 may do it themselves, but only with the consent of their parents.