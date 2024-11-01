Future Filipino architects immerse in Barcelona

A group of architecture students from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde’s School of Environment and Design (SED) recently participated in the 13th edition of La Salle-URL Architecture Workshop in Barcelona, Spain.

They were accompanied by two of their mentors, architects Noel Nicolas and Ramon Bizares, alongside six alumni.

The three-week summer workshop spurred the delegates to unravel the historical change in architecture and art of the 20th-century Barcelona.

The program involved Catalan modernism, an artistic movement that seamlessly blends tradition with innovation.

Reflecting the identity and culture of this Spanish region, the distinctive architectural style is characterized by nature-inspired elements, organic shapes, curved lines, mosaics, and intricate details. Renowned architect Antoni Gaudí, famed for his masterpiece Sagrada Família, is a prominent figure of this approach.

The immersion included a guided tour around noteworthy city landmarks, awe-inspiring buildings, and urban spaces that highlight the city’s historical significance and architectural design.