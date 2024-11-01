Fully-recovered Obiena thrills Patafa

The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) is excited to see pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena perform at the highest level after getting cleared to train again.

Patafa secretary general Jasper Tanhueco told DAILY TRIBUNE said they can’t wait to see Obiena try and compete against the best pole vaulters in the world now that he has fully recovered from his back injury.

Obiena revealed last Tuesday he was cleared to resume his training again for the 2025 season.

“This is great news for EJ and for Philippine Athletics! Now, he can fully focus on coming back stronger for next year’s competitions,” Tanhueco said.

“We’re excited to see what he’ll achieve, and we’re hopeful for a healthier season ahead. Our team, especially President Agapito “Terry” Capistrano, will be there to support him every step of the way.”

Obiena’s back injury cost him a podium finish in the Paris Olympics last August.

The 28-year-old pole vaulter finished in fourth place after clearing 5.90 meters but fell short to bronze medalist Emmanouil Karalis of Greece due to countback.

Even as far back as April, Obiena was competing with a bad back and opted to focus on healing and recovery after the Summer Games, which included a short stay in the Philippines.

Now, Obiena is back in training in Italy as he sets his sights on a podium finish in the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships in China in March.

“I have been MIA (missing in action) here because I have been focusing myself on getting back into shape and be ready by January! Here’s to the start of the 2025 season!,” Obiena said.