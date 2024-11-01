Four 4Ps beneficiaries top social workers’ exams

Four former beneficiaries of the government’s conditional cash transfer program, Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), topped the recent Social Workers Licensure Examination according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Thursday.

Sheena Mae Obispo from Bicol Region secured the top spot, followed by Brigette Wong from Soccsksargen, Sigfrid Garwil Bugas from Caraga Region, and Marc Danielle Maceda from Eastern Visayas, who placed fifth, sixth, and eighth, respectively.

Obispo, the top-performing examinee, shared her inspiring journey, recalling how her family’s support, particularly her father’s, helped her pursue her studies despite their challenging circumstances.

“During that time, I was sickly and couldn’t run or play. My father would carry me to school. Our house was in the mountains, and we had to cross a river, but he didn’t mind the long journey. He would always drop me off and pick me up,” Obispo said.

She also expressed deep gratitude to DSWD and 4Ps for the assistance she received, which not only helped her financially but also played a significant role in her personal development.

Launched in 2008, the 4Ps provides conditional cash grants to poor households to improve the health, nutrition, and education of their children.