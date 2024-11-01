Floirendo project transforms south

The Floirendo family-founded Damosa Land Inc. seeks to transform the Mindanao region into an economic hub, as its flagship project, Anflo Industrial Estate (AIE) has been drawing new businesses as locators.

Apart from this, DLI has established itself as a cornerstone of the real estate sector in Mindanao over the past two decades.

Guided by its mission to uplift the quality of life and foster socio-economic development, the premier property developer has built innovative and top-quality projects and forged partnerships that empower communities.

DLI’s AIE, a 63-hectare industrial Special Economic Zone registered under the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), has become a reliable partner for locators enhancing their businesses in Mindanao.

By providing companies with industrial lots and facilities to support their operations, AIE continues to foster economic development in the region.

As Damosa Land celebrated its milestones, Ricardo Lagdameo, President of Damosa Land, looked back on the company’s journey.

“Our anniversary means so much because this highlights everything that we have accomplished in the past 20 years and the many things we can do moving forward,” Lagdameo said.

“While 20 years may already seem like a long time to many, for us, it marks just the beginning of our progress in Mindanao.”

Quick dev’t in South

Recently, AIE has secured an additional investment worth $3 million (P168 million) from Tide Solar Inc.

Tennis ball manufacturer Head Sports is also set to begin its operation and production at AIE, which will provide opportunities for rubber producers in Mindanao.

The agro-industrial hub also launched its experience center, a testament to Damosa Land’s dedication to strengthening the manufacturing landscape in Mindanao.

The center features innovative products that are produced and exported from AIE, proving DLI’s real estate excellence and its strong commitment to developing the industries and investment potential of Mindanao.

Driver of Mindanao progress

Moreover, DLI has constructed projects that uplifted people’s quality of life and contributed to growth in different parts of Mindanao.

Aside from industrial deals, the company made its mark in the residential, township, mixed-use and office markets in five cities in the region.

The Mindanao homegrown developer is committed to building residential projects that prioritize comfort and premium quality such as Damosa Fairlane and Seawind.

It also constructed Agriya, the first agri-tourism city in Davao, making people closer to nature and agriculture.

Damosa Land has also developed a mixed-use project on Samal Island, Bridgeport, that will allow people to experience the luxury of coastal life.

Beyond residential, township, and mixed-use projects, Damosa Land takes pride in its office and commercial properties that support business growth in Davao.

The multi-awarded Damosa Diamond Tower offers space for various corporate firms, while flexible workspaces have been developed in Davao and Cagayan de Oro, in partnership with the world-renowned International Workplace Group.

Legacy continued

With its innovative properties and impactful partnerships, Damosa Land is eager to continue being a catalyst for progress in Mindanao.

The property developer is set to unveil other projects in the future like the Kahi Estates, and the TRYP condotel on Samal Island.

The construction of the University of the Philippines Professional School for Agriculture and the Environment is also well underway, all of which will continue Damosa Land’s goal of elevating the quality of life and developing Mindanao.

Damosa Land CEO Cary Lagdameo expressed his gratitude for the company’s success: “The past 20 years have been fulfilling for Damosa Land and we are grateful that we achieved our goals for the company, our people, and most importantly, for the industry and Mindanao. Moving forward, we are inspired to continue what we have started and reach greater heights.”

Damosa Land has delivered award-winning projects across different business segments in the last 20 years.

With 11,000 generated jobs, nearly 1,600 homes built, and more than 700,000 square meters of leasable space, Damosa Land has proven to be a leader in Mindanao’s real estate sector.