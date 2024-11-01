First Gen building 660-kW solar plant 

First Gen Corp., the renewable energy company of the Lopez family, has signed an agreement with Hocheng Philippines Corp. (HCG Philippines), the local subsidiary of Taiwan-based HCG, to build a solar power facility for HCG’s manufacturing plant in Cavite.

Under the agreement, First Gen and its sister company, Pi Energy Inc., will construct a solar power plant with a capacity of 660 kilowatts (kW) on HCG’s 10-hectare facility in Dasmariñas, Cavite aimed at reducing the facility’s carbon emissions and electricity expenses.

“Our goal is to pursue excellence in building healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving products. We build better designs to reduce our overall impact on the environment and support sustainable development.

Over the years, we have completed several initiatives that contribute to our decarbonization objectives, and we are committed to using green energy,” said Eugene Lin, senior vice president and officer-in-charge at HCG Philippines.

First Gen, HCG tighten ties

This agreement signifies a deepening collaboration between First Gen and HCG, as the bathroom fixture brand continues its decarbonization program, which began four years ago and aims to transition its power requirements to renewable sources.

In 2020, HCG signed a contract with First Gen to supply 850 kW of clean energy from the Bacon-Manito geothermal power plant, operated by First Gen subsidiary Energy Development Corporation, the largest producer of geothermal energy in the country.

The supply contract remains in effect under the Retail Competition and Open Access program, which allows large electricity consumers like HCG to select their power suppliers.

HCG, founded in Taiwan in 1931 to meet the rising demand for sanitation, has expanded its offerings to include various bathroom fixtures and solutions. In 1997, the company established a 10-hectare manufacturing plant at the First Cavite Industrial Estate.

First Gen operates 33 power facilities with an installed capacity of 3,697 megawatts, making it one of the country’s largest independent power producers.