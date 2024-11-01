Fiesta spirit

Puregold has been making major strides to elevate the voices of local musicians.

It is bringing these talents to MassKara, one of the most energetic festivals in the nation, in Bacolod.

PPop superstars SB19 recently joined hip-hop legends Skusta Clee and Flow G to join Puregold’s Sari-Sari Store MassKaravan and Concert in the city in Negros.

The celebration drew over 150,000 people, especially loyal Puregold members and fans of local music, further intensifying the vibrant colors and festive moods at the annual festival.

Attendees also got to enjoy performances from opening acts Project Juan and Esay.

While the concert was open to the public, Puregold kept their loyal members in mind for this major musical event.

VIP and VVIP tickets that provided seated concert views were available at a few Puregold locations in Bacolod and Iloilo.

This was Puregold’s method of giving back to regular Puregold customers.

Additionally, Puregold partner-brands that had booths set up at the site gave out VIP passes to a number of fortunate winners.

Members of Perks and Aling Puring were also in for more gifts.

Following the concert, a complimentary loot bag filled with P300 worth of food was given to the first 2,000 people to register.