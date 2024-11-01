Fernandez warns Grijaldo: 'We will go after you'

The House Quad Committee announced it "will go after" Police Colonel Hector Grijaldo after he claimed under oath in a Senate probe that two of its co-chairs coerced him into corroborating an alleged payout scheme linked to the Duterte administration’s drug war.

Panel co-chair Rep. Dan Fernandez, in an interview on Friday, stated they are prepared to face possible lawsuits, including subornation of perjury, which former president Rodrigo Duterte indicated he might pursue. Fernandez, however, asserted that they would also undertake legal action, especially against Grijaldo.

“Well, that's good so that everyone can be enlightened. Regarding the subornation of perjury, then let's see. But they should also prepare because we are about to take action, especially on what Colonel Hector Grijaldo said. He should prepare himself because we were going after him as well,” the lawmaker warned.

Fernandez added that he is willing to appear in the Senate if summoned.

The Senate began its investigation into Duterte’s alleged extrajudicial killings (EJK) earlier this week, where Grijaldo accused Fernandez and co-chair Bienvenido Abante Jr. of pressuring him to corroborate retired police colonel Royina Garma’s affidavit regarding supposed cash rewards for killing drug suspects. Grijaldo claimed that Abante implied a potential promotion to police general in exchange for his cooperation.

According to Grijaldo, he felt "insulted" and "corrupted" by the encounter but chose not to comply.

Fernandez and Abante confirmed a conversation with Grijaldo during the quad committee hearing on 20 October, citing Garma’s recommendation due to Grijaldo’s alleged knowledge of the cash reward scheme. The two lawmakers, however, denied exerting pressure on Grijaldo and dismissed his testimony as an attempt to discredit the committee’s investigation into Duterte’s drug war.

Fernandez said Grijaldo will be summoned to the quad committee’s next hearing on 6 November, urging him "to prepare for his testimony."

Garma, a former Davao Death Squad member and alleged trusted aide of Duterte, testified that the prior administration’s anti-drug operations involved a reward scheme incentivizing police to kill drug suspects, with rewards ranging from P20,000 to P1 million based on the target's profile. Garma alleged the operation followed a "Davao template" reportedly developed during Duterte's time as Davao City mayor.

Duterte, testifying before the Senate, confirmed he maintained a "death squad" comprising "gangsters" rather than police officers.

Senators Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa and Christopher "Bong" Go, both Duterte allies, denied Garma’s allegations of a cash reward system.