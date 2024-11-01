Expanding global reach

Landco Pacific Corporation’s latest properties are highly sought-after, given its track record of high-value appreciation with its legacy project of Punta Fuego in Batangas, which is growing in value since it was launched in the ’90s.

The developer is also expanding its reach to the United States through a recent roadshow that put a spotlight on The Spinnaker at Club Laiya, San Juan; The Residences at Terrazas de Punta Fuego, Nasugbu and the newly-launched Nautilus at CaSoBe (Calatagan South Beach).

These three Landco Pacific beachfront condominiums are proudly pursuing EDGE Certification of the International Finance Corporation, a member of The World Bank Group, targeting to meet the criteria of at least 20 percent savings on use of resources: water, energy, and embodied materials. These developments will be the first to feature the double-piped waterline system to use non-potable water for toilet flushing and irrigation. The construction will use multiple recycled metals and materials, and there will be Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations to reduce these properties’ carbon footprint.