Electrifying Philippine roads

The event highlighted a range of groundbreaking vehicles and innovations, unveiled across participating brands including its first-ever global premiere.

BMW: BMW focused on high-end electric and performance models, such as the ultra-luxurious XM Label Red hybrid and the all-electric i5 M60 Touring.

Changan Auto: Changan Auto debuted the Hunter RE-EV, the world’s first Range-Extended Electric pickup suitable for outdoor adventures.

Chery: Chery officially launched The New 2025 Tiggo 2 Pro — a fun and delighful crossover SUV for the young. Chery also gave a sneak preview of The New Tiggo 5x Pro.

Daewoo: Highlighted the Philippine-made Daewoo Bus BS106, alongside the CMANC’s Iconic Modern Jeepney and the K4000G with SmartBody.

Ford: Ford Philippines showcased the new Ford Ranger Raptor 3.0L V6, boosting its performance pickup portfolio in the country.

Foton: FOTON previewed the new Traveller Sierra Full Electric Van and the new Wonder Pickup, a compact pickup truck targeting small businesses.

Honda: Honda has launched the New Civic RS e:HEV, its first electrified Civic in the Philippines, along with the CR-V V Turbo Limited Edition and the ultra-exclusive MUGEN Civic Type R Group. Honda’s motorcycle division showcased the EM1 e: promoting accessible electric mobility, and the high-performance CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP superbike with MotoGP-inspired technology.

Hyundai: The Hyundai Pavilion featured the hybrid variants of the SANTA FE and the TUCSON along with the STARGAZER X, STARIA, and the high-performance ELANTRA N. The brand also highlighted its robotics technology and showcased Spot, Hyundai’s friendly robot companion, marking its first appearance in the country.

Isuzu: Isuzu made a mark with an electric N-Series truck for future logistics solutions, along with rugged D-Max options and a luxury mu-X Executive Edition with VIP seating.

Jetour: JETOUR Auto Philippines proudly introduced the newest additions to our renowned roster of vehicles, the JETOUR X50 subcompact SUV, and the latest variant of our first 4x4 SUV, the JETOUR T2 Terminator, outfitted with the Executive and Outdoor kits.

Kia: The EV9, Kia’s new fully electric full-sized SUV, took center stage, complemented by a striking display of the Sorento, Sonet, Seltos, Carnival, and EV6. With the EV9, Kia reaffirms its commitment to providing vehicles that inspire movement, enhance day-to-day experiences, and lead the way to a greener future.

Mazda: The launch of the AutoExe Customization Program for new and current Mazda owners exemplifies Mazda Philippines’ commitment to delivering a customer-centric approach to vehicle ownership. At PIMS, a wide range of parts have been fitted onto the Mazda3, CX-60 and MX-5.

MG: MG previewed its All-New MG HS PHEV alongside the British marque’s recently launched models namely the MG G50 Plus 7-Seater MPV, MG One compact crossover, MG 3 Hybrid + Hatchback, and the MG Cyberster EV roadster, showcasing the British Born, Global Brand’s commitment to offering Filipino customers a diverse range of vehicles, from traditional internal combustion engines to battery electric vehicles (BEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), and now plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

Mitsubishi: Mitsubishi held its first-ever world premiere in the Philippines for the new seven-seater Mitsubishi DST Concept. Alongside the All-New XFORCE and All-New Triton, Mitsubishi also featured the All-New Triton Rally Car Replica, Montero Sport Black Series RALLIART and Xpander Cross Outdoor Edition.

Nissan: With Nissan’s new brand tagline “Always Daring” which embodies their commitment to pushing boundaries, they proudly proudly showcased its future lineup, X-trail e-Power, Magnite, the All-New Z NISMO, and a large SUV Concept.

Suzuki: Suzuki unveiled the exclusive Jimny Rhino Edition, celebrating the iconic model’s rugged appeal, alongside the eVX, an electric concept vehicle designed for efficient and sustainable mobility.

Toyota: Committed to its “Beyond Zero” vision, Toyota showcased the bZ4X, the Kayoibako Concept, and various conversions of the Next Generation Tamaraw.