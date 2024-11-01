Easy on the eyes

SM Cares launches Eye-Able on SM Supermalls website, marking a major milestone in its efforts in digital inclusivity.

The more accessible and user-friendly interface is intended to improve surfing for people who are visually impaired.

This program demonstrates SM’s dedication to accessibility and diversity, making sure that no one is left behind in the digital age.

To make it easier for those with special needs to browse the website, Eye-Able offers features like screen readers, contrast adjustments and letter resizing.

Eye-Able complies with international standards, such as the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines.

Elderly people and anyone who might find using the Internet difficult might also benefit from Eye-Able.

For instance, it is now easier for elderly users to change the font size on the website for improved readability.

By making the browsing easier and more pleasurable experience, Eye-Able will also benefit younger users and those with various accessibility requirements.

“When we say SM Supermalls is a mall for all, we mean it in every sense — both physical and digital. We are proud to be at the forefront of this movement, breaking down barriers and making the online world accessible to everyone” said Engr. Bien Mateo, SM Cares program director for disability affairs and senior citizens.

“We’re proud advocates of digital accessibility as a fundamental right, ensuring that everyone can navigate and enjoy our online spaces with ease.”

SM Cares is the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, championing programs that focus on communities and the environment.

These include initiatives for PWD, senior citizens, the environment, women and breastfeeding mothers, children and youth, and the SM bike-friendly initiative.