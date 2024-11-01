E-Undas allows PDLs to honor departed

Persons deprived of liberty (PDL) are not deprived of the chance to pay their respects to their departed loved ones on All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), through its “Electronic Undas” or “E-Undas” video call program, has made it possible for PDLs at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City to get in touch with family and friends visiting their deceased loved ones at the cemetery.

The BuCor implemented the initiative to provide PDLs with a respectful way to honor their dead. It is similar to the E-Dalaw which involves supervised video calls to PDLs’ loved ones.

E-Undas is being conducted across the maximum, medium and minimum security sections as well as the reception and diagnostic center on Thursday and Friday.

The Inmates Visitation Services Unit of each section will supervise the video calls to the PDLs’ families and friends at the cemeteries.

The BuCor said their families may also visit them at the NBP. A mass will be said at the NBP in memory of their departed loved ones.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Friday monitored 149,300 outbound and 141,036 inbound passengers at all seaports nationwide.

It said 4,146 frontline personnel in 15 PCG districts inspected 1,371 vessels and 1,585 motor bancas.

The PCG has placed its districts, stations, and sub-stations on heightened alert from 31 October to 5 November to manage the influx of port passengers.

The seafaring public may coordinate with the PCG through its official Facebook page or the Coast Guard Public Affairs Service (0927-560-7729) for inquiries, concerns, and clarifications regarding sea travel protocols and regulations during Undas 2024.