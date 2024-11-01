DTI’s Likha ng Central Luzon trade fair earns P47.5M

City Of San Fernando, Pampanga — The Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) 26th Likha ng Central Luzon Trade Fair has earned a total of P47.597 million during its run from 16 to 20 October.

According to DTI OIC-regional director Edna Dizon, around 150 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from Central Luzon participated in the trade fair. These MSMEs showcased a variety of products, including processed foods, furniture, home furnishings, wearables, gifts, holiday decor, organic and cosmetic items, at the SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

Dizon added that this amount surpassed the target sales pegged at P31 million.

“The impressive sales achieved during this Likha Trade Fair highlight the significant economic impact and immense potential of our micro, small, and medium enterprises. We thank our dynamic entrepreneurs, dedicated partners, and our supportive community for contributing to the success of the 26th Likha ng Central Luzon Trade Fair,” Dizon said.