DOTr reminds sea passengers of rights amid Undas 2024 surge

As part of the Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Undas 2024 initiative, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has launched an information campaign to ensure sea passengers are aware of their rights in cases of cancelled, delayed, or uncompleted voyages. The effort, conducted in coordination with the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), aims to spread awareness of passenger rights outlined in MARINA Circular 2018-07 across Philippine ports and passenger vessels.

The DOTr advises passengers on cancelled or delayed trips that they are entitled to information about their voyage status, as well as a refund or revalidation of their tickets.

Meanwhile, passengers who opt to revalidate their tickets may also access certain amenities, such as snacks or meals, and accommodation if their wait for a rescheduled trip extends, to ensure comfort while they await their journey.

Additionally, for uncompleted voyages, passengers have additional rights, including the right to compensation, the right to necessary amenities, and the right to be transported to their destination.

The DOTr also clarified that compensation in cases of delayed or cancelled voyages applies if the shipping operator cannot provide free accommodation.