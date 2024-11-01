DOH declares 'Code White' in hospitals during Undas

The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday has raised "Code White" alert until 2 November nationwide in relation to this year's "Undas."

According to the DOH, "Code White" signals the readiness of hospitals, where health workers such as general and orthopedic surgeons, anesthesiologists, internists, operating room nurses, ophthalmologists, and otorhinolaryngologists are ready to respond at any time or in emergencies.

The hospitals' Operations Centers (OPCEN) are also on alert to communicate with and report to the department's regional and central offices.

The DOH also advised the public to plan to visit the cemeteries during less crowded hours.

It also advised the public to bring water, food, first aid supplies, and an umbrella.

For drivers, make sure the vehicle is in good condition by checking the battery, lights, oil, water, brakes, air, gas, self, engine, and tools.

The DOH also advised drivers not to try to drive when they lack of sleep or when intoxicated.

While in the cemetery, the public is urged to stay hydrated, avoid intense sunlight, sanitize hands, and be alert for heat stroke symptoms such as dizziness and loss of consciousness.