DITO WOWFi dubbed a game-changer

DITO Telecommunity says it is set to revolutionize home internet in the Philippines with the launch of Home WOWFi, a “cutting-edge” wireless broadband solution.

The product, according to DITO, aims to make high-speed 5G internet accessible to everyone, breaking down the barriers that have traditionally limited internet access in many parts of the country.

“We want to debunk the notion that 5G is only for the elite,” said Jasper Evangelista, DITO Brand and Marketing director. “DITO Home WOWFi is designed to empower Filipinos, especially those in underserved areas, with the power of 5G.”

One of the key advantages of DITO Home WOWFi is its wireless setup, eliminating the need for complicated installations and unsightly wires. The company adds the solution makes it ideal for both homeowners and renters, offering a hassle-free way to connect their homes to the digital world.

At the same time, DITO maintains that the product’s ease of use is another major selling point.

With a simple plug-and-play setup, users can quickly and easily get online, something that is particularly beneficial for busy individuals and families who want to maximize their time and minimize technical difficulties.

DITO Home WOWFi is powered by the company’s robust 5G network, which DITO adds ensure fast and reliable internet speeds for streaming movies, video conferencing, or gaming online.

The starter kit, priced at P1,990, includes a month of unlimited 5G data with a bonus 50GB of 4G data. Subsequent refills are only P790, offering unlimited 5G data and an additional 50GB of 4G data for areas with limited 5G coverage.