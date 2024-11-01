Design your oasis

Imagine stepping into a home that feels like your personal oasis — a space that reflects your unique style while providing comfort and tranquility.
From luxurious tiles to elegant furnishings, the right materials not only enhance aesthetics but also contribute to a harmonious living experience. With premium surfaces, you can elevate your interiors and transform everyday spaces into extraordinary retreats.
The Tile Gallery, the ultimate spot for premium surfaces and chic interiors, just opened a fresh showroom in San Juan. This new location is packed with a curated collection of world-class brands for all your design needs.
Founded in 2005 by brothers Kenneth and Raymund Hing, The Tile Gallery started with a mission to meet the growing demand for high-end ceramic and porcelain tiles from around the globe. “It’s been incredible to see how the Tile Gallery has now grown into a trusted source of premium designs for Filipinos,” Kenneth Hing said. “And the opening of our San Juan showroom is the perfect way to mark our approaching twentieth anniversary.”
The San Juan showroom isn’t just a store but rather an immersive experience where luxury and craftsmanship come together. You’ll find everything from stunning surfaces to stylish furniture and fixtures that elevate both indoor and outdoor spaces.
Italian excellence and craftsmanship
Known for its 110-year legacy in producing premium door handles, Olivari is a symbol of Italian excellence and craftsmanship. Every Olivari handle is meticulously crafted in their factory in Borgomanero, Italy, where the entire production process is overseen. Their portfolio includes not just historic pieces and timeless bestsellers, but also collaborations with world-renowned designers and architects like Gio Ponti, Ferdinand A. Porsche, Joe Colombo and Angelo Mangiarotti. With ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications, Olivari guarantees durability, quality, and innovation across its extensive catalog of over 100 designs.
Technological innovation
A leading name in luxury porcelain tiles, Atlas Concorde has been a pioneer in combining Italian design with technological innovation since 1969. Known for their cutting-edge ceramic solutions and sustainability practices, Atlas Concorde provides a wide range of floor and wall tiles that cater to both residential and commercial needs. Creative designers can opt for bold, colorful surfaces like Prism and Venti Boost while classic wood-effect porcelain tiles like Entice and Etic are must-tries for minimalists.
Sophisticated aesthetic
Established in 1996, Meridiani stands out for its unique interpretation of the home as a dress to wear. Their furniture collections feature clean lines, luxurious materials, and a sophisticated aesthetic that suits a variety of spaces, with each piece reflecting a commitment to craftsmanship and manual skills. Beyond its emphasis on quality, their brand is also synonymous with refined textiles and a 100 percent made-in-Italy collection that transcends fleeting trends.
Innovative approach
Since 1987, Ideagroup has been revolutionizing bathroom furniture with its innovative approach to design. As the brand focuses on creating spaces with a multi-sensory “total bathroom” design concept that enhances well-being, their products provide comfort, relaxation, and aesthetic pleasure. Their bespoke bathroom solutions range from modern, minimalist designs to traditional pieces, but all their collections ensure a bathroom environment that is both inviting and durable.
Global leader
With over 90 years of experience in the production of luxury taps, mixers, and bathing products, Zucchetti.Kos remains a global leader in the bathroom and wellness design industry. Zucchetti taps and mixers are celebrated for their precision and innovation, while Kos bathtubs and shower enclosures offer a luxurious, spa-like experience. Some of their most well-known items include WaterCandy, an award-winning shower with hydrotherapy massage; and Quadrat Pool Relax, a free-standing tub that doubles as a relaxing mini infinity pool.