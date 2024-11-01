Design your oasis

Imagine stepping into a home that feels like your personal oasis — a space that reflects your unique style while providing comfort and tranquility.

From luxurious tiles to elegant furnishings, the right materials not only enhance aesthetics but also contribute to a harmonious living experience. With premium surfaces, you can elevate your interiors and transform everyday spaces into extraordinary retreats.

The Tile Gallery, the ultimate spot for premium surfaces and chic interiors, just opened a fresh showroom in San Juan. This new location is packed with a curated collection of world-class brands for all your design needs.

Founded in 2005 by brothers Kenneth and Raymund Hing, The Tile Gallery started with a mission to meet the growing demand for high-end ceramic and porcelain tiles from around the globe. “It’s been incredible to see how the Tile Gallery has now grown into a trusted source of premium designs for Filipinos,” Kenneth Hing said. “And the opening of our San Juan showroom is the perfect way to mark our approaching twentieth anniversary.”

The San Juan showroom isn’t just a store but rather an immersive experience where luxury and craftsmanship come together. You’ll find everything from stunning surfaces to stylish furniture and fixtures that elevate both indoor and outdoor spaces.

Italian excellence and craftsmanship

Known for its 110-year legacy in producing premium door handles, Olivari is a symbol of Italian excellence and craftsmanship. Every Olivari handle is meticulously crafted in their factory in Borgomanero, Italy, where the entire production process is overseen. Their portfolio includes not just historic pieces and timeless bestsellers, but also collaborations with world-renowned designers and architects like Gio Ponti, Ferdinand A. Porsche, Joe Colombo and Angelo Mangiarotti. With ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications, Olivari guarantees durability, quality, and innovation across its extensive catalog of over 100 designs.