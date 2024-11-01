Count on Taiwan

The magnanimity of the people of Taiwan, extending help and assistance to Filipinos in the midst of their own personal battles and challenges.

Despite reeling from the devastating effects of its own storms, Taiwan assisted the victims of typhoon “Katrina” (international code name: Trami) in Luzon through a $150,000 cash aid.

Accepting the aid, MECO chairperson Cheloy Garafil: “The assistance that Taiwan has so far provided will definitely boost the determination of our people to rebuild their lives and put them back on the road to recovery.”

She noted that the donation was given at a time when Taiwan was also being pummeled by super typhoon Kong-Rey, locally named “Leon.” The typhoon was over both the Philippines and Taiwan on Thursday.

“Let us express our deepest hope and prayer for the safety and well-being of the people of Taiwan as well as our around 200,000 Filipino compatriots who are working and living [there].”

Only last Tuesday, MECO received 500 metric tons of Taiwan rice as part of a 2,000 MT rice donation for calamity victims.

TECO Representative Wallace Minn-Gan Chow: “Disasters like this remind us all of our shared humanity and the importance of standing together in times of trial.”

“Taiwan is committed to being a true friend and reliable partner to the Philippines, ready to extend a helping hand whenever needed. Together, let us stand united in our efforts to support the affected families in the regions as they rebuild their lives and communities,” he said.