Comelec: Final ACM batch ready for shipment

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced that the final batch of automated counting machines (ACMs) for the 2025 elections is ready to be shipped from Busan Port to the Philippines.

Following the completion of the production of 110,620 machines and peripherals at the Miru Plant on 30 October, the final batch of ACM kits is awaiting shipment from Busan, South Korea.

On Thursday, the remaining ACM kits were loaded into two secure shipping containers at the CJ BND Logistics Center in Busan New Port Complex. Each ACM kit includes the machine, hard case, power cords and adapters.

The cargo ship transporting the final batch of ACM kits is scheduled to arrive at the container terminal on 3 November and the shipment of the two cargo containers is targeted for 4 November, with delivery to the Comelec warehouse in Biñan expected by the end of the month.

Comelec spokesperson Rex Laudiangco expressed satisfaction with the early completion and delivery of the ACMs, which will be used for the first time in the May 2025 elections. He praised Miru Systems for meeting the project’s timelines and upholding the contract’s terms.

As of Thursday, the Comelec has received 78,456 ACMs out of the total 110,620. The poll body has spent P17.9 billion to lease the new machines from Miru Systems.

The first 20,000 machines arrived in August, 30,000 in September, and the final delivery is expected to be completed by December.