ChatGPT unveils enhanced web search feature for real-time information access

ChatGPT, the popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, has launched a web search feature — similar to what you might experience using Google or Bing — that publisher OpenAI says will seamlessly integrate real-time internet data into its conversational AI platform. This new tool will allow users to obtain fast, up-to-date answers on topics such as sports scores, news updates, stock prices, and more, all within a natural language conversation.

Accessible via their website (chatgpt.com) and through ChatGPT's desktop and mobile applications, the enhanced search is currently available to ChatGPT Plus and Team users. A gradual rollout to all users is planned over the next few months.

When this feature is active, the chatbot will automatically decide when to search the web based on user queries. Users can also manually initiate a search by clicking the web search icon. This functionality aims to streamline the information-gathering process, reducing the need for multiple searches and extensive link exploration.

Check sources

To ensure the delivery of accurate and high-quality information, OpenAI has partnered with major news and data providers, including Associated Press, Axel Springer, Condé Nast, Dotdash Meredith, Financial Times, GEDI, Hearst, Le Monde, News Corp, Prisa (El País), Reuters, The Atlantic, Time, and Vox Media. These collaborations introduce up-to-date information and new visual designs for categories like weather, stocks, sports, news, and maps.

With these partnerships, users can now go directly to the source of information through links included in the platform's responses. By clicking the button marked "sources" below an answer, a sidebar opens with references to original content such as news articles and blog posts. This feature promotes transparency and allows users to delve deeper into topics of interest.

With this search function, ChatGPT aims to bring more choice to search and help users discover publishers and websites.

ChatGPT's development team noted that they collaborated extensively with the news industry, incorporating feedback from global publisher partners to refine the feature.