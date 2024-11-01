Castillejos Municipal Hall breaks ground

Castillejos, Zambales — First District Representative Jay Khonghun led the groundbreaking for the new municipal hall of Castillejos last Wednesday.

Mayor Jeffrey Khonghun was also present at the event held at Barangay San Juan, citing that the new municipal hall is a symbol of development in the area.

The lawmaker said that the new municipal hall will provide a better platform for the local government of Castillejos to deliver their services and programs to the residents.

After the groundbreaking ceremony, the officials inaugurated the new Tourism Information Office in front of the Municipal Park. The new Tourism Information Office is easily accessible to tourists as the building is beside the national highway.

“This would provide ease of access for tourists who ply the national road of this town, providing them first-hand information of the many tourist spots in Castillejos,” said the solon.

The officials then proceeded to the Castillejos Elementary School where the new covered court was completed. The new covered court, according to the lawmaker, can be utilized by teachers and students for their programs and activities outside the classroom.

Khonghun also lauded the local government’s efforts in developing the infrastructures in the town of Castillejos, citing that the locality is set to reach greater heights with the current developments occurring.