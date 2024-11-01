Canon holiyay!

Treat yourself to brand-new tech and delightful rewards during the holiday months with Season’s Great Things with Canon.

Until 31 December, customers can receive freebies, extended warranty, and up to 2,000 Canon Delightful points on select Canon cameras, including the new EOS R5 Mark II and Powershot V10 in White.

Additionally, until 30 November, Canon customers can enjoy 1,000 Canon delightful points for every purchase of a participating Canon PIXMA G-Series and MAXIFY MegaTank printer, and free ink bundles for the G2730 and G3730 printers.

Canon’s flagship exclusive printer, the PIXMA G3770 MegaTank, is also now available for online purchase.

The black color is available on both Shopee and Lazada, the white model is exclusively on Lazada, and the red model on Shopee.

Earn reward points by purchasing from authorized Canon dealers nationwide and registering the item via the Canon PH Delightful App.