Caloocan cemeteries draw thousands

La Loma Cemetery, spanning Caloocan City and Manila, welcomed an estimated 60,000 visitors during the observance of All Saints’ Day on Friday.

According to PCapt. Mark Anthony Eusebio, substation commander of Caloocan City Substation 2, Gates 1 and 3 — the busiest entrances — saw a combined total of 61,779 visitors.

Despite the hot weather, many people visited the cemetery to pay respects to their departed loved ones. Food and drink stalls were set up near the main entrance along 5th Avenue.

Caloocan City government personnel distributed free water to visitors.

To prevent fire incidents, authorities confiscated 151 lighters and 42 cigarette packs.

On Thursday, PCOL Josefino Ligan, officer-in-charge of the Northern Police District, monitored security measures at La Loma Cemetery.

Over 217 police officers were deployed to nine cemeteries in Caloocan City, with additional support from other agencies.

Only Eternal Gardens in Baesa and Forest Park Memorial in North Caloocan will remain open 24 hours.