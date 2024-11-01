CAAP shuts down Lingayen airport amid ‘Undas’

In the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) to shut down operations at Pangasinan’s Lingayen Airport starting at 7 a.m. on 1 November until 4 p.m. on 2 November 2024.

The 1,634-meter runway at the airport is used by visitors to the Lingayen Public Cemetery as a shortcut to reach their loved ones’ graves. This, along with the traditional activity of kite flying on All Saints’ Day, poses a safety and security risk during Undas.

Along with the suspension of commercial flights, the NOTAM also covers three flying schools based at Lingayen Airport.

Lingayen residents believe that kite flying helps communicate with the dead and transports departed souls to heaven.

Ronald Estabillo, Area 1 manager, stated that despite implementing “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos Undas 2024” to prevent people from crossing the runway, security forces are unable to completely stop the influx of visitors.

“Controlling or capturing individuals crossing from various directions in nearly the whole runway will be challenging,” said Estabillo, adding that the closure would be required to conduct a cleanup effort at the airport runway following the commemoration of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

CAAP handles the operations of 44 commercial airports nationwide. Only four of the country’s commercial airports, Ninoy Aquino International Airport Clark International Airport, Cebu-Mactan International Airport, and Subic International Airport, are not subject to CAAP authority.