Brighter, bigger Christmas at Makati

Ayala Land, Inc. and Make It Makati are gearing up for an exciting Christmas with “Radiant Holiday Experience” which will kick off on 6 November.

From the Makati Central Business District and Circuit Makati, this year’s festivities are going to be “bigger and brighter Christmas holiday celebrations” beginning November and will last the whole month of December, Chrissy Roa, head of Marketing at Ayala Land Corporate, mentioned.

“It is Christmas Eve, and it’s a really special time for Filipinos and for all of us... This is a place where we say, change makers can trust,” Hans Lopez Vito, Ayala Land Inc. brand experience and strategy head, said.

Reflecting on his return to Makati after 16 years abroad, Vito also noted, “This amazing city... remains relevant after decades of being the country’s central business district.”