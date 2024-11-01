Brighter, bigger Christmas at Makati

Ayala Land, Inc. and Make It Makati are gearing up for an exciting Christmas with “Radiant Holiday Experience” which will kick off on 6 November.
From the Makati Central Business District and Circuit Makati, this year’s festivities are going to be “bigger and brighter Christmas holiday celebrations” beginning November and will last the whole month of December, Chrissy Roa, head of Marketing at Ayala Land Corporate, mentioned.
“It is Christmas Eve, and it’s a really special time for Filipinos and for all of us... This is a place where we say, change makers can trust,” Hans Lopez Vito, Ayala Land Inc. brand experience and strategy head, said.
Reflecting on his return to Makati after 16 years abroad, Vito also noted, “This amazing city... remains relevant after decades of being the country’s central business district.”
Discussing the importance of the season, he explained, “When it comes to Christmas, what are the most precious memories that people have? Is it the gifts that they give, or is it perhaps the moments that they share with loved ones that they will remember later on years from now? Gifts are important, but it’s really the moments that you spend together with loved ones.”
He concluded, “We want to provide for the people who call Makati their home... Whether they’re here to work, or to live, or to play, we want to be that place.”
Festival of Lights 2024
Makati is set to sparkle brighter than ever. With the city’s grand Christmas lighting display expanding from the Makati Central Business District (MCBD) to Circuit Makati, there’s no shortage of holiday spirit.
The festivities will commence with the lighting ceremony on Ayala Avenue, where traditional Filipino elements get a fresh twist — trees shine with Kapampangan parol-inspired designs, complemented by classic stars and capiz lights. Stretching 1.9 kilometers, Ayala Avenue’s display celebrates Filipino heritage through vibrant artistry.
Ayala Triangle Gardens will be transformed into a multi-sensory corridor with neon mirrors, celestial starbursts, and installations that engage sight, scent, and sound, creating a magical, immersive experience. Jaime Velasquez (Salcedo) Park, Legaspi Park, and South Avenue also join the festive display, leading all the way to the illuminated wonderland of Circuit Makati.
Festive melodies at Ayala Triangle Gardens
Ayala Triangle Gardens comes alive with music, hosting daily performances from beloved Makati buskers like TetViolin, Rose Ko and The Accordionist.
For weekend visitors, the Gardens become a grand stage with special acts, including Bituin Escalante and the Habemus Pappas, the UST Singers, and more, bringing orchestral music and holiday classics. Artists such as Gian Magdangal, Lara Maigue and the acapella group Acapellagos will also perform. Simbang Gabi services will be held from 15 to 23 December, inviting families to celebrate faith and tradition.
Markets and activities at Paseo De Roxas
Head to Paseo De Roxas for festive markets and events, kicking off with A Spectrum Holiday on 9 to 10 November, offering food, fashion and more. A multicultural celebration follows, featuring the French Beaujolais on 16 to 17 November with fine wines and French treats, and Sleigh the Streets, a bike-friendly city tour, from 7 to 8 December.
The French Christmas Market returns on 14 to 15 December and 21 to 22 with festive delicacies and gifts, in partnership with the French Embassy.
Countdown to 2025
Ring in 2025 with Ayala Avenue’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration! Marking the Silver Jubilee of the Millennium, the event will showcase top Filipino artists of 2024 with high-energy performances. The night begins with a DJ set, leading into a concert by the year’s most celebrated acts, and ends with a grand countdown, a massive fireworks show and an unforgettable afterparty.