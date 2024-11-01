Bridging the gap: A call for transforming nephrology, healthcare in Phl

Just last week at American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2024 in San Diego, we were surrounded by the latest advancements in nephrology. From breakthroughs in chronic kidney disease (CKD) management to innovations in dialysis and transplantation, each development promises a better future for patients. Yet, for those of us connected to the Philippines, the experience brings to light a stark reality: many of these advancements feel out of reach for Filipino patients.

Kidney disease is a significant health issue in the Philippines. With CKD rates steadily rising and dialysis dependency increasing, kidney care should be a national priority. However, the challenges facing Filipino patients with kidney disease echo the broader issues within our healthcare system. The disparity between the resources available at a global conference like ASN and the needs of Filipino patients back home is a powerful reminder of the systemic changes required to transform healthcare in our country.

Challenge of misdirected resources

In the Philippines, nephrology — and healthcare in general — often operateS in a system where resources are misallocated. While high-cost interventions are sometimes used for those who don’t benefit most, essential care remains inaccessible to many. Kidney patients, who often face lifelong treatment, are especially vulnerable to these gaps. Chronic dialysis, for instance, is a necessity for end-stage kidney disease, yet many Filipinos struggle to access even the most basic level of care.

If our healthcare system is better aligned with its resources with patient needs, we could redirect funds from costly procedures toward accessible treatments that benefit the majority. Basic, proven interventions — such as structured CKD management programs, dialysis for those who need it, and affordable medications — could have a transformative impact. In this way, nephrology can serve as an example of how aligning resources with patient needs can improve care for all Filipinos, not just those with kidney disease.

Learning from our neighbors’ progress

Looking across Southeast Asia, several countries that once faced similar healthcare challenges have transformed their systems in just a single generation. Take Thailand, for instance. Through the introduction of its Universal Coverage Scheme, Thailand managed to make healthcare accessible to 99.5 percent of its population, significantly improving public health outcomes and reducing poverty due to medical expenses. By focusing on universal access and preventive care, Thailand has become a model for how resource-limited countries can still offer comprehensive healthcare.

Vietnam, another close neighbor, has also made significant strides. Over the past two decades, Vietnam has expanded its healthcare infrastructure, focusing on primary care and preventive services. With targeted investments and effective health policies, Vietnam has reduced its infant mortality rate by more than 70 percent and nearly doubled life expectancy since the 1990s. Today, it stands as an example of how focused reforms can create impactful, long-term change in public health.

These success stories offer the Philippines valuable lessons. Through government-led reforms that prioritize access, quality, and cost-effectiveness, countries like Thailand and Vietnam have shown that it’s possible to build healthcare systems that serve all citizens equitably. For the Philippines, these examples illustrate that the goal isn’t just about acquiring high-end technologies; it’s about creating a framework that meets our population’s health needs.