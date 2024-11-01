Bongbong, Sara join nation in Undas observance

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte joined the nation in this year’s commemoration of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, expressing the hope that these holidays will “rekindle us to be better persons, better Filipinos, and better stewards of our beloved nation.”

“I join all Filipino Catholics in the Philippines and around the world in observing All Saints Day and All Souls Day,” Marcos said in his Undas 2024 message released over the weekend.

Duterte, on the other hand, called on Filipinos to pray for peace and stability in the country “in the face of the challenges of evil, corruption, personal interests for the wealth and power of a few.”

Marcos said the annual observance of Undas allows us to “remember those who paved the way for our present prosperity through their example of faith and love for others.”

All Souls’ Day, he said, is a time for “reflection by which we recall the deceased faithful who led lives of honor, sacrifice, and service.”

“This is the opportune moment to fortify our bond for the betterment of our spiritual life, not only with the Divine but also with one another,” he said.

In a statement, Duterte also reminded the public to remember the holiness of the saints who strengthen our faith in God.

“Let us pray to them that our fears would be washed away and our worries lessened,” she said. “Let us also pray that the souls of our departed will have peace and give thanks to them for their love, guidance and lessons imparted to us.”

Marcos noted that All Saints’ Day reminds people to strive toward “virtues that defined the saints with their extraordinary compassion, kindness and humility.”

He encouraged Filipinos to spend quality time with family and loved ones, visit their departed and “offer our heartfelt prayers for them, and express deep gratitude for their impact on our lives.”

“May this remind us of the values that shall endure through us as a nation: faith, resilience, and hope,” the President said.

“Reflecting on our journey in this world, let us strive to live with love and compassion for others, ever seeking the common good, just as the saints and our loved ones did in their time,” he added.

Undas is the annual commemoration of All Saints’ Day on 1 November and All Souls’ Day on 2 November where people remember the lives of the saints and the souls of their departed loved ones.

Visiting Marcos Sr.

On Friday, Marcos with his mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos, visited and offered a mass at the tomb of his father and namesake, former President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (Heroes Cemetery) in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

In his message after the mass, Marcos said his father’s legacy remains the guiding force behind his provision of better public service to the people.

Marcos loyalists also visited the late Marcos Sr.’s tomb during the day.