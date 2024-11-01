Bong Go receives Public Servant Leaders Award from Rising Tigers Magazine

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go received the Public Servant Leaders Award at the Third Rising Tigers Charity Ball held on 30 October at Shangri-La Hotel in Makati, honoring his compassionate dedication to public service.

Go, the sole senator recognized, expressed gratitude, recalling the advice of former President Rodrigo Duterte in his remarks: “Do what is right.”

"Every day, I hold onto this principle as my compass, guiding me to make decisions rooted in genuine service, with malasakit (compassion), pagmamahal (love), and a deep sense of responsibility to our kababayan (countrymen)," he said.

Highlighting his commitment to legislation for Filipinos, Go reflected on his work establishing the Malasakit Centers, which have helped over 15 million Filipinos access healthcare. He also advocated for Super Health Centers and the Regional Specialty Centers Act, aiming to make healthcare accessible nationwide.

Go reaffirmed his dedication to public service, stating, “With or without an award, patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya. Bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos.”

Known as "Mr. Malasakit" for his advocacy for the poor and vulnerable, Go also played a significant role in establishing the National Academy of Sports, which offers student-athletes a dual focus on academics and sports, and is advancing the Philippine National Games Act to promote nationwide sports development.

The Third Rising Tigers Ball combines the celebration of leadership with a strong emphasis on charity and corporate social responsibility (CSR). This event honors business and community leaders who have made significant impacts in the Philippines, particularly through their CSR projects. These initiatives often aim to uplift local communities and contribute to national development.