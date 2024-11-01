Bong Go champions cooperative growth in NCR with ‘Malasakit sa Kooperatiba’ support

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go joined the "Malasakit sa Kooperatiba" event on 30 October, providing essential support to cooperatives across the National Capital Region (NCR) in a distribution ceremony at Bayview Park Hotel, Manila.
Through a partnership with the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA), the initiative aims to bolster 23 cooperatives with resources to enhance community-driven economic growth.
Addressing cooperative representatives, Go underscored the critical role of cooperatives in local economic resilience, highlighting their contributions to uplifting communities. "Alam po natin ang malaking papel ng mga kooperatiba sa pagpapaunlad ng ating lokal na ekonomiya, lalo na sa mga komunidad na ating pinaglilingkuran," he said, noting how these organizations foster unity and hope.
"Ang bawat isa sa inyong mga samahan ay instrumento ng malasakit, pagkakaisa, at pag-asa para sa inyong nasasakupan," Go remarked, emphasizing the cooperatives' role as pillars of progress and unity in their areas.
The initiative benefited a wide array of cooperatives from transport services to school and community-based organizations, including the U.P. Philcoa Credit Cooperative, Rizal High School Multi-Purpose Cooperative, and Pasig Green City Transport Cooperative.
Go’s advocacy for cooperative development includes co-sponsorship of Republic Act No. 11535, which mandates the appointment of Cooperatives Development Officers at local levels. He also co-authored the National Cooperative Month Act, Republic Act No. 11502, marking October as a celebration of cooperatives’ national contributions.
Yesterday, Go was recognized as a "supportive legislator awardee" at the CDA Gawad Parangal Awards Ceremony for his ongoing commitment to cooperative advocacy.
In closing, Go urged cooperative members to remain dedicated to growth: "Nawa’y magpatuloy ang inyong dedikasyon at sipag sa pagpapalago ng inyong mga kooperatiba. Ang ating mithiin ay magkaisa para sa mas masigla, mas maunlad, at mas maliwanag na kinabukasan ng bawat isa sa NCR," he said, reiterating his mission to support the sector’s progress.