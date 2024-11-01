Bong Go champions cooperative growth in NCR with ‘Malasakit sa Kooperatiba’ support

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go joined the "Malasakit sa Kooperatiba" event on 30 October, providing essential support to cooperatives across the National Capital Region (NCR) in a distribution ceremony at Bayview Park Hotel, Manila.

Through a partnership with the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA), the initiative aims to bolster 23 cooperatives with resources to enhance community-driven economic growth.

Addressing cooperative representatives, Go underscored the critical role of cooperatives in local economic resilience, highlighting their contributions to uplifting communities. "Alam po natin ang malaking papel ng mga kooperatiba sa pagpapaunlad ng ating lokal na ekonomiya, lalo na sa mga komunidad na ating pinaglilingkuran," he said, noting how these organizations foster unity and hope.