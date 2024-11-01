Bong Go advocates for Department of Disaster Resilience in Magpet visit

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extended crucial support to flash flood victims in Magpet, North Cotabato, on Tuesday, 29 October, as his Malasakit Team delivered aid to affected residents. This outreach underscores Go's ongoing commitment to direct assistance for disaster-hit communities and highlights his push for stronger national disaster preparedness.

In a video message, Senator Go expressed deep concern for the well-being of the victims, underscoring the urgent need for proactive measures to protect communities from natural disasters. He renewed his call for the passage of Senate Bill No. 188, which he filed to establish a Department of Disaster Resilience. This proposed department would centralize and streamline government efforts in disaster risk management, fostering a more coordinated response to emergencies.