Bong Go advocates for Department of Disaster Resilience in Magpet visit

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extended crucial support to flash flood victims in Magpet, North Cotabato, on Tuesday, 29 October, as his Malasakit Team delivered aid to affected residents. This outreach underscores Go's ongoing commitment to direct assistance for disaster-hit communities and highlights his push for stronger national disaster preparedness.
In a video message, Senator Go expressed deep concern for the well-being of the victims, underscoring the urgent need for proactive measures to protect communities from natural disasters. He renewed his call for the passage of Senate Bill No. 188, which he filed to establish a Department of Disaster Resilience. This proposed department would centralize and streamline government efforts in disaster risk management, fostering a more coordinated response to emergencies.
"The creation of the Department of Disaster Resilience is crucial in our fight against the devastating impacts of natural disasters," Go emphasized. "By having a dedicated agency, we can focus our resources and efforts on strengthening our communities and making our nation more resilient to climate change and other hazards."
With the Philippines prone to typhoons, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions, Go asserted that establishing a dedicated disaster department is vital for the country's future safety and preparedness.
“Layunin ng panukalang ito na magkaroon ng isang departamento na pamumunuan ng isang cabinet-level secretary na magsisigurong mabilis at organisado ang pagtugon sa mga kalamidad," Go explained, stressing the need for a centralized and well-equipped agency to handle disaster response and recovery effectively. "Hindi na sapat kung palaging task force o coordinating council lamang. Dapat mayroon talagang nakatutok na timon sa pamamagitan ng isang departamento na may sapat na mandato at kakayahan upang maghanda, rumesponde, at madaliang maibalik ang mga nasalanta sa normal na buhay,”
At the Barangay Bantac Covered Court, Go’s Malasakit Team coordinated with local officials, including Vice Governor Efren Piñol and Board Member Dr. Krista Piñol, to provide essential items such as grocery packs, snacks, clothing, fans, vitamins, and sports equipment to 150 flood victims.
In addition, Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, encouraged residents to seek assistance at the Malasakit Center located at Cotabato Provincial Hospital in Kidapawan City. This initiative, which began in 2018 and was later institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, has led to the establishment of 166 Malasakit Centers, benefiting over 15 million Filipinos in need nationwide.
"Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," Go remarked, emphasizing his dedication to compassionate service for Filipinos in need.