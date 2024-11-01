BOC-NAIA seizes over P10 million worth of Kush

On 30 October, an incoming parcel containing over P10 million worth of high-grade marijuana, or "kush," was intercepted by the Bureau of Customs at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA).

BOC-NAIA reported that an extensive physical inspection of the parcel revealed a total of 7,154 grams of kush with an estimated street value of P10,015,600.

The seized substances were immediately turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for further investigation and to file appropriate charges for violations of Republic Act No. 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act) and Republic Act No. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

The operation was conducted in close coordination with the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG) and PDEA.

BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio emphasized the agency’s commitment to national security, stating that they are intensifying efforts to prevent illegal drugs from entering Philippine borders. "Every successful operation demonstrates our commitment to safeguarding Filipinos," he said.

BOC-NAIA District Collector Atty. Yasmin O. Mapa highlighted the port's dedication to vigilance, noting that her team is working closely with partners to prevent the trafficking of dangerous substances and ensure the safety of communities.