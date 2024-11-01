Batican slips, but stays in title hunt

Apollo Batican came through with two birdies in the last four holes to stop the bleeding and remain in contention in the Thailand Junior World Championships at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Club in Hua Hin, Thailand on Friday.

The 12-year-old Cagayan de Oro talent, who sparkled with a 69 in the first round, salvaged a 74 to slip to second on 143, two shots behind Japanese Ryusei Kuroiwa in the boys’ Class B division.

Batican opened with a birdie but took a triple bogey on the second hole. After eight straight pars, he bogeyed 11 and 14.

Reese Ng and Athena Batican battled through adversity to stay in third place in their respective categories.

Ng ended the second round without a birdie but made only three bogeys to complete a 75 and a halfway total of 149, five shots behind girls’ Class A leader Chuc An Le who carded a 73.

Athena, on the other hand, had a roller-coaster 77 for 152, nine shots off the pace.

Geoff Tan, competing in the boys’ Class B, stumbled with back-to-back bogeys and settled for a 73 and a 7-over total.

He shared third place with Indonesian Reyes Halim, seven strokes off second-round leader Settawut Kenanan.

How the Filipinos fared:

CLASS A (boys) – Tristan Padilla 152 (76-76), joint eighth

CLASS A (girls) – Reese Ng 149 (74-75), Tashi Balangauan 161 (78-83), seventh

CLASS B (boys) – Geoff Tan 151 (78-73), joint third; Emilio Hernandez 154 (79-75)

CLASS B (girls) – Nicole Gaisano Gan 153 (78-75), third

CLASS C (boys) – Apollo Batican 143 (69-74), second; Jared Saban 153 (78-75), joint eighth; Vito Sarines 154 (76-78), joint 10th; Race Manhit 160 (82-78), 14th

CLASS C (girls) – Brittany Tamayo 166 (83-83)

CLASS D (girls) – Athena Batican 152 (75-77).