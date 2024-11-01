Ballet in Spain, with Filipino roots

The Philippine Consulate General in Barcelona recently showed its support for Escola Ballet David Campos, a prominent ballet institution in Catalunya with nearly four decades of cultural influence.

Founded in 1987 by Filipina ballerina Irene Sabas and her Spanish husband, David Campos, the school has trained some of Europe’s top ballet talent and continues to be a respected presence in the Catalan dance community.

After years of absence, Escola Ballet David Campos marked a triumphant return to live performances with “Giselle: The Truth of Innocence”, a reimagining of the classical ballet masterpiece that melds classical ballet with contemporary elements, including neoclassical choreography and modern video projections.

Audiences were captivated as the school’s ballet dancers brought depth, passion and technical mastery to their roles.

Assisted by fellow Filipina and acclaimed former Ballet Manila first soloist Aileen Gallinera, the school is committed to maintaining its high standards and elevating the legacy of ballet across generations, not just in Catalunya, but throughout Spain.

In 2012, the school also staged historic productions of the “Sleeping Beauty” and “Giselle” at the Cultural Center of the Philippines as part of Philippine-Spanish Friendship activities.

As a testament to her deep Filipino roots, Ms. Sabas fosters an inclusive vision for Escola Ballet David Campos, encouraging Filipino youth to explore the world of ballet.

“I encourage Filipino children to join our school and discover the beauty of ballet,” Sabas shared, committed to expanding ballet’s reach to second- and third-generation Filipinos in Spain.

Following the success of their debut, Escola Ballet David Campos will hold three additional performances of Giselle: The Truth of Innocence on 8 and 9 November.