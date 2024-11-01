Army pays tribute to Phl heroes

Amid the observance of "Undas" or All Saints' and All Souls' Days, members of the Philippine Army, together with a team of Boy and Girl Scouts, conducted a flaglet-setting and candle-lighting ceremony at Libingan ng mga Bayani (Heroes Cemetery) in honor of the nation’s departed heroes, former presidents, soldiers, and national figures.

Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said the synchronized candle-lighting and flaglet-setting ceremony served as the military’s tribute to the “well-lived” legacies of those interred at the heroes' cemetery.

The Army's Grave Services Unit (GSU) assisted and secured visitors who came to pay their respects ahead of All Saints' Day.

Dema-ala emphasized that Army units would fully support the Philippine National Police in ensuring the safety and security of the public for this year’s Undas.

As of 21 October 2024, a total of 53,824 remains are buried at the cemetery.

Lt. Col. Elenita Altamirano, commanding officer of the Army Grave Services Unit, said they expect over 80,000 people to visit the Heroes' Cemetery for this year’s commemoration of All Saints' Day.