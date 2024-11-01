‘APT’ remixes take over

If you haven’t heard of the mega hit collaboration of Bruno Mars and Rosé, then you must have been living under a rock.

The catchy tune of “APT” has taken over the charts and the earworms of pop music fans since its release, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

“APT” is an easy track to get into with its head-bobbing beat and familiar sound that surely made fans contemplate where they have heard the song before.

According to the song’s credits, “APT” is sampled from Toni Basil’s “Hey Mickey,” and listeners did not miss the connection between the two songs.

Toni Basil’s “Hey Mickey,” released in 1981, was a quintessential cheerleader anthem that dominated the pop scene in the 80s with its infectious beat and repetitive chant.

This high-energy vibe is echoed in “APT,” bringing a sense of nostalgia for those familiar with the original track, while giving it a fresh, contemporary twist.

It’s no surprise that “APT” became a huge success when Bruno Mars’s retro-inspired hits blended seamlessly with Rosé’s smooth vocals and creativity, allowing “APT” to appeal to a broad audience, including both K-pop and pop fans.

TikTok user @angelinazhq made a viral video of her singing “Hey Mickey,” One Direction’s “Night Changes,” and Pikotaro’s “Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen (PPAP),” inspiring more users to come out with their own version of an “APT” remix.

TikTok, as always, played a crucial role in the song’s virality. The platform has proven to be a hub for creative spins on hit songs, and “APT” was no exception.

This playful reimagining of “APT” by blending it with One Direction’s ballad “Night Changes” and Pikotaro’s “PPAP” not only reflects the versatility of the song but also contributes to its enduring presence online.

Bruno Mars’ influence is undeniably present in “APT,” and fans have made multiple comparisons to his previous works, like The Vamps’ “Can We Dance.” Released in 2013, “Can We Dance” was co-written by Mars and shares similar upbeat vibes and catchy hooks with “APT.”

This comparison is further solidified when TikTok user @virasuria, known for making mashups of sampled songs, gave in to the fans’ request to put “APT” and The Vamps’ “Can We Dance,” a song composed by Mars, side by side to establish their similarities.

This comparison highlights Mars’ distinct musical signature—funky grooves, lively melodies, and a seamless blend of pop and retro styles—which has become a hallmark of his career.

Just when you think the similarities end with past pop song classics, local fans of the song unexpectedly mix it with OPM hits.

TikTok user @jaydee funnily found an interrelation between “APT” and Vhong Navarro’s “Pamela One.”

It doesn’t end there when another TikTok user @lilacangxl surprised other TikTok users when they connected the hit song with Vice Ganda’s 2014 single “Boom Panes.”

This blending of “APT” with OPM (Original Pilipino Music) shows how universally adaptable the song has become. Fans in the Philippines, always quick to jump on international hits, have added a uniquely local flavor by combining it with their favorite homegrown tracks.

These OPM songs, like “Pamela One” and “Boom Panes,” both well-known in Filipino pop culture, bring a fresh, comedic twist to “APT.” These unexpected remixes only further the song’s appeal, making it a cross-cultural phenomenon.

Going beyond OPM classics, a FaceBook video is making rounds in the platform when user Jaycot Burong combined “APT” with the University of Santo Tomas’ classic “Go Uste” chant.

From cheerleader anthems to local pop hits and even university chants, “APT” has proven to be one of those rare tracks that transcend borders and genres, showing its remarkable versatility and staying power in the world of pop music.