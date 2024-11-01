2 Leyte inmates bolt from jail

PALO, Leyte — The Leyte Police Provincial Office (LPPO) launched a manhunt operation against two persons deprived of liberty who escaped from the Leyte Sub-Provincial Jail in Barangay Veloso, Calubian, Leyte last 31 October 2024.

LPPO director Dionisio Apas said the two inmates, identified as alias “Bal” and alias “Sab” Pepito, jumped over an unfinished wall at around 3:20 p.m. and fled on a waiting motorcycle.

“Bal” is a resident of Barangay Cabalquinto, Calubian, Leyte, while “Sab” is from Barangay Suba, Villaba, Leyte. They were facing charges for illegal drug-related activities (Violation of RA 9165) and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition (RA 10591).

Apas also warned that the escapees could be armed and dangerous.

Meantime, the Calubian Municipal Police Station immediately initiated a manhunt operation, joined by a composite team from the Second Leyte Provincial Mobile Force Company, Philippine Coast Guard, Provincial Intelligence Unit, and Leyte Sub-Provincial Jail.

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or sighting of the escapees to the nearest police station. Your cooperation is crucial in maintaining the safety and security of our community,” Apas said.

“The public is strongly warned not to engage with the escapees, as they pose a serious threat to public safety. Anyone who sees these individuals should immediately report their presence to the authorities,” he added.