Tropang Giga target 3-0 lead

Game today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

7:30 p.m. — TNT vs Ginebra

TNT Tropang Giga gets a golden chance to bury Barangay Ginebra to a deep 3-0 hole when they collide in Game 3 of their Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup best-of-seven finals series today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Game time is at 7:30 p.m. with the Tropang Giga marching oozing with confidence following their masterful 96-84 triumph in Game 2 that put them two wins away from defending their title.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is expected to draw the defensive attention after playing like a hungry beast in Game 2 with 37 points and 13 rebounds in 48 minutes of action.

But TNT coach Chot Reyes said they will bank more on their defense for a victory that will put the mighty Kings on the brink.

“Our attention really is on our defense. That was our focus. Just knowing what Ginebra wants to do and trying our best to stop them and make them work for it,” said Reyes, whose wards drew 10 points and 17 fastbreak points from Ginebra’s 11 errors in Game 2.

Reyes, for one, plans to limit the production of Ginebra import Justin Brownlee as well as the support crew bannered by Scottie Thompson and Japeth Aguilar.

“You cannot stop Justin Brownlee. He’s such a great player. At least make it difficult for him,” said the former Gilas Pilipinas head coach, whose suffocating defensive pressure limited Brownlee to just 19 points on a sour 7-of-17 field goal shooting.

“Make him work for it, same with Scottie (Thompson) and Japeth (Aguilar).”

Reyes, however, stressed that they have to treat Game 3 like they don’t have any advantage.

“I forgot that already. That’s not in my mind at all for me right now,” Reyes said, stressing that Ginebra has the ability to rise from any kind of adversity.

Thompson, meanwhile, said they can’t afford to feel down if they want to further extend the series and win the title that eluded them when TNT defeated them last year.

“For us right now we have to think positive. We know we’re down 0-2 but the series is not yet over,” Thompson said.

“Hopefully we can show our ‘Never Say Die’ spirit in this series.”

Kings head coach Tim Cone admitted he was outclassed by Reyes but vows to review their plays again and find a way to get back at TNT.

“I don’t know what’s going on. I’m totally being outcoached and outclassed by Chot. I feel bad for our players because I’m not helping them at all,” Cone said.

“We’ll figure out what’s going on, but right now I’m just being totally outcoached.”