Thoughts to live by: Solemnity of All Saints and All Souls Day

1-2 November, Friday-Saturday, 30th Week in Ordinary Time.

Liturgy of the Word — Rev. 7:2-4, 9-14; Ps. 24:1-2, 3-4, 5-6; 1 Jn.3:1-3; Mt. 5:1-12.



Some Notes On All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day —



1. All Saints’ Day, also known as All Hallow’s Day, is celebrated in honor of all the saints in the Church. It was first a commemoration of all Christian martyrs. In the 9th century, Pope Gregory 1V extended the feast to all the saints and to the whole Church. It begins on 31 October evening, All Hallows’ Eve or Halloween. On 1 November, the day before All Souls’ Day, cemetery and grave rituals such as offering of flowers, candles, prayers, and blessings of graves often take place on All Saints’ Day.



2. ALL SOULS’ DAY, the commemoration of the faithful departed, 2 November, is a day of prayer and remembrance for all the faithful departed. Through prayer, intercessions, alms and visits to cemeteries, people commemorate the souls in purgatory and gain indulgences for the departed. The Church teaches that the souls in purgatory can be assisted by the actions of the faithful on earth (see 2 Mcc. 12:42-46, 1st Reading of the 1st Mass on All Souls’ Day). The practice of praying for the dead goes back to early Christianity as attested by inscriptions in the catacombs of Rome. During World War I, Pope Benedict XV granted all priests the privilege of offering 3 Masses on this day. From 1 to 8 November, a plenary indulgence may be gained for the benefit of the souls in Purgatory, by devoutly visiting a church or chapel and praying the Our Father, I believe in God, and the eternal rest prayer for the dead. In the Philippines, “Undás” or Araw ng mga Patay, celebrates All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day together, an indication of our belief in the Communion of Saints.



3. In the Apostles’ Creed, we confess, “I believe in the Holy Catholic Church, the Communion of Saints.” The term, Communion of Saints, signifies the spiritual unity, solidarity, fellowship and sharing among all believers. It is the spiritual link that binds together the saints who are pilgrims on earth (the church militant, in the old terminology), those who are being purified (the church penitent), and those who are in glory with God in heaven (the church triumphant). They are all united in the organic unity of the mystical body under Christ as head. Together, they partake of the fruits of redemption (1 Cor. 1:2).



4. We can see that the communion of saints transcends time and space, generations, individual denominations, and cultural boundaries. All who are of Christ, whether living or dead, and “who have his Spirit, form one Church and in faith cleave together” (CCC, no. 954). Those who now dwell in heaven, “the cloud of witnesses” (Heb. 12:1), intercede in heaven for us and greatly help us in our weakness. Their holiness, their witness to Christ, and the heroism of the martyrs are sources of inspiration, encouragement for present-day believers. From the earliest days of Christianity, the Body of Christ has honored with great respect the memory of the dead and, therefore, prays and offers suffrages that they may be loosed from their sins (No. 958).



5. Communion consists in a communion of spiritual goods, particularly communion of faith, a treasure which is enriched when shared (see Acts 2:42-47). It also consists in a communion of the sacraments. These are sacred links, especially Baptism, uniting all the saints with one another and with Christ. “It is primarily the Eucharist that brings this about” (Catechism of the Catholic Church, no. 950). The Communion of Saints also consists in a Communion of Charity. In this solidarity, the least of our deeds of love redounds to the benefit of all, while every sin harms this communion (CCC, no. 953). All three constituents in the Communion of Saints, those in heaven, those in Purgatory, and those on earth, come together on All Saints Day and All Souls Day, 1 and 2 November



6. Readings for All Saints’ Day —

*1st Reading, Rev. 7:2-4, 9-14 — John sees a vision of “the servants of God” in heaven from every tribe of Israel, totalling 144,000, symbolic of the new Israel, the new people of God. They are marked with the sign of the living God (vv. 1:2-4). He also sees a vision of a “great multitude, from every nation, race, people and tongue,” wearing white robes, a symbol of victory over persecution. They worship the Lamb of God and no longer hunger or thirst (vv. 9-14).

*2nd Reading, 1 Jn. 3:1-3 — Because of God’s great love, “We are God’s children now…. When it is revealed, we shall be like him, for we shall see him as he is” (v. 2). “Everyone who has this hope based on him makes himself pure, as he is pure” (v. 3).

*Gospel, Mt. 5:1-12 — The Beatitudes, requirements for life now and for entry into God’s Kingdom in heaven.



7. Readings for All Souls’ Day (1st Mass) —

*1st Reading, 2 Mc. 12:43-46 — Judas Maccabeus (3rd century BC), the Jewish leader, defeats his enemies and secures peace. He takes up a collection among his soldiers and sends the collection to Jerusalem. The collection is to provide for expiatory sacrifice for the atonement and absolution of the sins of the dead, particularly his soldiers who had fallen in battle. This is because Judas believed in the resurrection of the dead.

*2nd Reading, Rom. 8:31-35, 37-39 — God did not spare his own Son but handed him over to redeem us. It is Christ who intercedes for us. We conquer everything through God who loves us. Nothing can separate us from the love of God (vv. 31-35, 37-39).

*Gospel, Jn. 14:1-6 — At the Last Supper, Jesus tells the Apostles that he is going to prepare a dwelling place for them in his Father’s house. He will come back and take them with him (vv. 1-5). He says, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me” (v. 6).



8. The Readings for All Saints’ Day and All Souls Day’ speak of life and death. Judas Maccabeus offers sacrifices for the dead so that they may enter eternal life. The Beatitudes tell us how to live on earth so that we may enter the heavenly kingdom. God so loves us that he sends his Son, Jesus Christ, to redeem us. Jesus rises from the dead to prepare a dwelling place for us in his Father’s house. Our prayer is that we may offer expiation for our sins, live according to the Beatitudes, and that nothing may separate us from the love of God.



9. Prayer — Almighty ever-living God, we venerate today the merits of all the Saints. Bestow on us, we pray, through the intercession of the Saints, the grace of reconciliation with you. Eternal rest grant upon all our faithful departed, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May their souls rest in peace. Amen.



Prayers, best wishes, God bless!