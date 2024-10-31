Terror topping

Some motorcycling couriers paint a bad picture of the food delivery business.

A vigilant DoorDash customer caught one of its delivery drivers spitting in the drink they had ordered in Ontario, Canada in September.

When the wife of George Bishay of Whitby checked their front-door surveillance camera upon seeing in the DoorDash app that the courier had arrived, she noticed that the driver had sneezed on the ordered drink, CTV News reports.

The wife rewound the footage and it shocked her to see the male driver lifting the lid on the drink and spitting in it. The broken seal on the cup confirmed it had been tampered with and Bishay called the driver, who apologized and agreed to replace the drink.

But Bishay also called police who arrested the driver when he returned to her house. Asked why he had spat in the drink, the DoorDash driver replied that he didn’t know, according to CTV News.

DoorDash fired the driver and refunded the Bishays.

Meanwhile, in India, authorities in two states governed by the ruling party are slapping food safety violators with fines and imprisonment.

Authorities in the northern state of Uttarakhand are hoping that a fine of 100,000 rupees would deter vendors from spitting in the food at local stalls and restaurants, and househelp from mixing urine into the food they prepare for their masters, BBC reports.

The incidents went viral on social media, shocking and angering the public.

Uttarakhand officials have also made it mandatory for CCTVs to be installed in hotel kitchens and for police to check on the staff.

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said he plans to make it mandatory for food centers to display the names of their owners, for cooks and waiters to wear masks and gloves, for CCTVs to be installed in hotels and restaurants, and to penalize spitting in food with imprisonment of up to 10 years, according to BBC.