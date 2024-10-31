Taiwan extends aid to storm-affected Filipino families

Taiwan, as a close neighbor, highlighted its unwavering commitment to supporting the Philippines in the wake of recent natural disasters during a turnover ceremony.

Ambassador Wallace Chow, representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines, turned over 500 metric tons of rice to the Philippine government on Tuesday on behalf of the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) as a gesture of compassion and solidarity for communities affected by recent natural calamities.

In his remarks, the envoy noted that Taiwan President Lai Ching-te underscored on social media the importance of neighborly support during times of need.

"We are closely monitoring the situation, and Taiwan stands ready to offer assistance. Taiwan reaffirms that commitment, standing with the Philippines as you endure these challenging times," Chow said.

The donation comes after the Luzon area experienced two significant weather events this year: Typhoon Gaemi last July and the recent storm named Kristine.

In addition to the rice donation for Filipinos in need, Taiwan is also preparing to deepen its cooperative efforts to bolster the nation’s food security.

Ambassador Chow announced an upcoming partnership with the Department of Agriculture and the Taiwan Technical Mission to enhance rice production in the provinces of Isabela and Cagayan. By introducing Taiwan’s advanced agricultural technology, this initiative aims to help the Philippines achieve greater self-sufficiency in rice production and ensure food accessibility during future calamities.

Similarly, the Taiwan government on Thursday announced a donation of $150,000 in response to 'Kristine.'

Chow handed over the relief fund to MECO Chairperson Velicaria-Garafil to support the Department of Social Welfare and Development in its ongoing provision of essential supplies, medical assistance, and other forms of support to help affected families rebuild their homes and return to their normal lives.