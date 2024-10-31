Super typhoon ‘Kong-rey’ makes landfall in Taiwan

KEELUNG (AFP) — Super typhoon “Kong-rey” made landfall in Taiwan on Thursday as one of the most powerful storms to hit the island in years, whipping up 10-meter waves and forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.

Packing maximum wind speeds of 184 kilometers per hour, “Kong-rey” hit the east coast at Chenggong town in Taitung County at 1:40 p.m., the Central Weather Administration said.

It was the same strength as typhoon “Gaemi,” which was the most powerful storm to hit Taiwan in eight years when it made landfall in July, but “Kong-rey’s” radius of 320 kilometers made it the biggest in nearly three decades.

“Its impact on all of Taiwan will be quite severe,” Chu Mei-lin from the state weather foaecaster, Central Weather Administration, warned.

Work and schools across Taiwan were suspended on Thursday as people hunkered down ahead of the storm.

The streets of Taipei were largely deserted as bursts of heavy rain and fierce wind lashed the capital.

“This typhoon feels very strong,” 52-year-old office worker Kevin Lin told Agence France-Presse as he enjoyed a day off at home.

“I’m used to the many typhoons in Taiwan and I don’t feel scared.”