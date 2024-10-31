SCUTTLEBUTT

Expensive surveys

A source in the pollster community has warned voters about pre-election surveys that promote trending to benefit candidates who would otherwise have a hard time making the cut primarily for the 12 senatorial slots but who are ranking “impossibly higher” in the periodic surveys.

Polling firms are raking in millions of pesos from wannabes who sponsor surveys with the implication they would be placed in the top positions.

An official of a high-profile pollster received a seven-figure amount from a senatorial candidate to tweak his ranking in a recent survey, the source said.

The more persistent candidates can shell out up to P100 million for a “mind conditioning” scheme that would last from December up to May next year.

The source said that voters should reject those who pay their way to a comfortable spot, if not the top of the surveys.

“These characters have no apprehension about irregularities even before they are elected into office, what more when working in the government?”

A staffer of the polling firm lamented that survey results “reek of corruption and unanswered questions.”

The insider, for instance, recounted how the tabulation of survey results from Luzon was suspiciously delayed days before they were finally released, citing discrepancies.

After the delay, some of the candidates suddenly advanced in the rankings.

“I knew that he (the candidate) did special ops in the Visayas and Mindanao. So that was the reason his ranking suddenly improved,” said the insider.

Candidates who lack financial muscle are dropped from the winning circle.