ROARING START: Phl junior paddlers secure 6 medals

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY — Filipino junior paddlers kicked off their campaign on a red-hot note as they clinched two silver and four bronze medals in the ICF Dragon Boat World Championships on Thursday on the course overlooking Puerto Princesa Baywalk here.

Competing in their first ever international stint, the national paddlers posted 10 minutes and 15.51 seconds to grab the silver medal in the 2,000-meter small boat event.

National coach Duch Co liked what he saw, saying that their hard work and long preparation paid off as they stood their ground against the best paddlers in the world.

“This is a good showing for them considering they trained together for the time in August,” said Co of the squad composed of Fiona Reign Minsing, Carla Joy Cabugon, Maria Kristina Mane, Chanal Maglasang, Ronen Estoque, Ivan Ercilla, Dirk Quinones, Jordan Jurado, Doree Rill Blanco, Angelo Osin, John Rex Senora, Jessa Mery Divine Dinampo and John Brix Caasi.

The hosts actually began the day early in morning in placing second in the women’s masters of the 2,000-meter small boat event in clocking 14:04.67 in the championships also backed by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Puerto Princesa City government led by Mayor Lucilo Bayron.

The national paddlers also had bronzes in the junior men’s, women’s open, 40+ Open and 50+ Open races of the 2,000-meter small boat events of the tournament also serving as major highlight of the International Canoe Federation’s centennial anniversary.

More importantly, the national squad placed 10th overall in the mixed 2,000-meter race in a time of 9:46.34 in one of three races that will determine the top nine countries that will qualify for the World Games in Chengdu, China next year.

Vying in the field of 18 team, Co said that the squad had to overcome the handicap of racing ninth and last in the first race when they had to overcome the wake of the boats ahead of them to get a good time.

“I am offering no excuses but sometimes this make the race even more difficult if you are drawn near the end of the race,” explained Co of the event where each team is released at 10-second intervals.

“If you will be placed at the end, you should have a very good steersman. Overall, the team performed well,” national skipper OJ Fuentes said.

Co said the silver lining in the showing of the hometown paddlers after Southeast Asian rivals Indonesia and Thailand finished second (9:30.99) and 5tth (9:37.17), respectively, in the event.

“Since they have already qualified in the ICF Dragon Boat World Cup in Yichang, China the other weekend, the Philippines is technically now ranked No. 8 after the first qualifying event in this competition for the World Games,” Co said.

As host, China is assured of one of the 10 slots available for the dragon boat sports that will make its maiden appearance in the city of Chengdu.