Rice supplies sufficient amid typhoons—DA 

The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Thursday assured the rice supplies remain sufficient amid the onslaught of two typhoons in the country.

DA Director Lorna Calda said the National Food Authority has already distributed some 1,447 bags of rice to local government units in the Ilocos and Cagayan regions.

Calda said the DA will also activate KADIWA stores, making food supplies more affordable to affected residents.

The DA has a P1 billion quick response fund available to help the agriculture sector rehabilitate and recover from the impact of calamity.

Some P541.02 million worth of agricultural inputs such as rice, corn, and vegetable seeds, drugs, and biologics for livestock and poultry are ready for distribution in typhoon-affected areas.

The DA also allocated another P500 million to implement the Survival and Recovery Loan Program of the Agricultural Credit Policy Council.

Each affected farmer may avail a maximum P25,000 loanable amount payable in three years at zero interest rate.

Calda also said farmers in typhoon-devastated areas will be indemnified through the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation.