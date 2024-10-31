Quiambao, Dela Rosa show MVP form

Reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Most Valuable Players (MVP) Kevin Quiambao of De La Salle University and Kacey dela Rosa of Ateneo de Manila University are living up to their lofty billing as the best players of the league.

Quiambao and Dela Rosa earned the Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Players of the Week honors presented by the Philippine Sports Commission from 26 to 30 October.

Quiambao prevailed over Kyle Paranada of University of Santo Tomas (UST), AJ Fransman of Adamson University, Gani Stevens of University of the Philippines (UP), and Precious Momowei of University of the East for his second weekly recognition backed by Discovery Suites and World Balance as minor sponsors.

Coming off the cancellation of games caused by severe tropical storm “Kristine,” Quiambao erupted for abcareer-high 33 points, 13 rebounds, and two assists in La Salle’s 80-65 win over long-time rivals Ateneo.

The Final Four-bound Green Archers are currently at the top of the standings, boasting of a 10-1 win-loss slate.

“It’s a good win for us but we’re still far from where we want to be. Coach (Topex Robinson) told us to go all-out since we’re going to have a long break,” Quiambao said.

“I just let my game come to me and coach told me to hog the ball and take charge.”

Dela Rosa, meanwhile, continued to be a force for Ateneo, going 2-0 in the week for a 6-5 card as the Blue Eagles near a Final Four berth.

The Ateneo superstar averaged 28.0 points, 17.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 3.5 steals, and 2.5 blocks, helping her squad take down the Lady Archers and Fighting Maroons.

Against La Salle, Dela Rosa put up 28 points to go along with 16 rebounds and five steals before going into another double-double rampage against UP with 28 points, 19 rebounds, two assists, two steals and five blocks.