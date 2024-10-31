QC extends helping hand to Bicol

The local government of Quezon City announced that it is extending P10 million in financial assistance to nine local government units (LGUs) in the Bicol Region that were massively affected by severe tropical storm “Kristine.”

Local officials said that the assistance was made possible through Quezon City Council’s approval of Resolution No. SP-9833 during a special session on 29 October 2024, authorizing Mayor Joy Belmonte to provide financial aid to nine Bicol LGUs.

Seven LGUs in Camarines Sur will receive a total of P8 million, with Iriga City to receive P2 million. The municipalities to receive P1 million are Bato, Nabua, Bula, Buhi, Pili and Tinambac.

In Albay province, the municipalities of Libon and Guinobatan will each receive P1 million.

Belmonte said the areas were selected upon the recommendation of the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council through Resolution No. 8, S-2024.

“This is part of our duty to help our fellow local governments so that they can recover from the effects of the calamity,” Belmonte said.

“We thank our Quezon City Council, led by Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, and our councilors for this action. We hope that this assistance will go a long way for the people of Bicol,” she added.

The financial aid will be drawn from Quezon City’s accumulated Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Trust Fund.