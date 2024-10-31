Phl gets global assistance

Billions of pesos in foreign assistance is being delivered to areas impacted by severe tropical storm “Kristine” (international name Trami).

The international support came from the United States, European Union, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Taiwan.

The EU approved 1.5-million euro (approximately P94 million) in humanitarian aid to the most affected populations, particularly in Bicol and Calabarzon, according to European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič.

The emergency fund was in addition to the 4.5-million euro earlier allocated to the Philippines in humanitarian aid, nearly 2-million euro of which was released following floods and typhoons in Mindanao and other parts of the country in February, July and September 2024.

“I am sad to see that only a few days after my visit to Manila, the Philippines was once more this year severely struck by a disaster. As I reiterated during my stay, the EU stands ready to help populations on the frontline of climate-related disasters,” Lenarčič. said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the UAE, through its embassy in the Philippines, is preparing to donate 33,000 family food packs to augment the local relief efforts following Kristine’s onslaught.

Laying out their plans for the humanitarian aid, the UAE Embassy said it is deploying critical relief supplies and prioritizing the delivery of food packs and drinking water to the regions that bore the brunt of “Kristine,” particularly Bicol.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is assisting with the transportation and distribution of the relief goods from the UAE.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) earlier donated US$150,000 (approximately P8.7 million) to the Philippine government, which was received by Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) chairperson Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil in a ceremony at the TECO office in Makati City.

Despite Taiwan being pummeled by Kong-rey (locally named “Leon”), TECO said the donation served as a “gesture of Taiwan’s compassion and solidarity with Philippine individuals, families and communities” affected by the storm.

Garafil hailed the “magnanimity of the people of Taiwan” for extending help to Filipinos “in the midst of their own personal battles and challenges.”

“Let me express our deepest hope and prayer for the safety and well-being of the people of Taiwan, as well as our around 200,000 Filipino compatriots working and living there,” she said.

Before the donation, Taiwan provided the Philippines with 500 metric tons of rice for the calamity victims on 29 October.

TECO Representative Wallace Minn Chow said Taiwan is “committed to being a true friend and reliable partner to the Philippines.”

“Disasters like this remind us of our shared humanity and the importance of standing together in times of trial,” he added.

The US government provided the Philippines $1.5 million (P84 million) for Kristine-affected communities.

The US Embassy in Manila said it would augment the ongoing efforts of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to deliver assistance to the Bicol region and Batangas province.

With this funding, USAID will offer typhoon victims access to essential services, including clean water, sanitation, emergency shelter, and cash assistance, as well as logistical support for managing evacuation centers.

The World Food Programme mobilized 33 trucks to deliver more than 53,000 family food packs and other relief items to the Bicol region.