Phl batters start Super Round quest

The national men’s baseball team will get its first acid test when it goes up against Thailand in the Super Round of the BFA East Asia Cup XIV on Friday at the Clark International Sports Complex in Pampanga.

Action starts at 1:30 p.m. with the Nationals determined to book a crucial win that will boost their chances of winning the crown of this prestigious continental meet.

The Filipinos made it to the Super Round after topping Group B with a 2-0 record. Joining them are Hong Kong, which topped Group A with a 3-0 card, and Singapore.

The national batters have been making a lot of heads turn in their home soil.

First, they battered the Indonesians, 13-1, last Tuesday before shutting down the Singaporeans, 15-0, in five innings last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Thais are coming off a 0-7 loss against Hong Kong yesterday but their previous two victories are something to not take lightly.

Thailand went on a 14-4 rampage on Cambodia last Tuesday before decimating Malaysia, 31-0, in five innings last Wednesday.

Still, Philippine head coach Vince Sagisi isn’t intimidated as they want to sweep all their games for their fifth straight championship.

“We need to win five wins to claim the championship with two of them coming from the Super Round. We could technically lose one game in the Super Round as long as we can be in the top two,” Sagisi said.

“We’re not here to lose any games.”